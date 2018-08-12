New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung (23) forces ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis (34) out of bounds in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round on January 16, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. File photo by Kelvin Ma/UPI | License Photo

The Chicago Bears on Saturday night signed running back Knile Davis and released offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson.

The six-year veteran spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where current Bears head coach Matt Nagy became very familiar with him as the team's offensive coordinator. In 55 games, Davis scored 11 touchdowns while rushing for 800 yards.

He was traded to the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and also had a second stint with the Chiefs.

Originally a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft, he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers before the start of the 2017 season.

RELATED Helmet rule keeping Bears LB Smith from signing

Davis is buried behind Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham, Taquan Mizzell and Ryan Nall, but could help in the return game.

In his career, Davis has returned 73 kickoffs for 1,960 yards with two touchdowns.