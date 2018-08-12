Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jeremy Cash was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday night's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports.

Cash was injured in the third quarter while attempting to make a tackle. Replays showed Cash's leg twisting awkwardly.

Before being injured, Cash rumbled 12 yards with a fumble recovery for a touchdown that gave the Cardinals a 14-3 lead.

Cash is a third-year player out of Duke. He played in nine games in his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns' practice squads.

Arizona claimed Cash off waivers from Cleveland in March.