Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (84) smiles on the sidelines following a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round playoffs at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on January 14, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.. | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice on Saturday after missing recent practices and the team's first preseason game with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Brown would return to practice after missing the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown reportedly looked to be fine during individual drills.

The Steelers may hold out Brown on Friday when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Brown should be at full health by the time the preseason comes to an end.