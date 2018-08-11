New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris applies pressure on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during their game in 2016. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

The New Orleans Saints released cornerback De'Vante Harris on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported.

Harris spent the past two seasons with New Orleans after signing with the Saints in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M.

The decision to waive Harris came two days after New Orleans' 24-20 win over Jacksonville in its preseason opener.

Harris drew two penalties in pass coverage against the Jaguars, according to the Times-Picayune.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Harris appeared in 21 games over the past two years, making one start in each season. He had 15 tackles and two passes defensed in 2017.