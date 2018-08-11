Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Marcus Martin is facing surgery on his big toes, ESPN reported Saturday.

Martin suffered a torn ligament in the toe during Dallas' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

According to ESPN, Martin's injury is similar to one sustained by Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins in 2016. Collins wound up missing the final 13 games of the season.

A third-round pick in the 2014 draft out of USC, Martin played his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him in March 2017. The 24-year-old was claimed by the Cleveland Browns, but did not play last season.

The 24-year-old Martin has played all three positions on the interior line. He appeared in 26 games with San Francisco, making 24 starts, including a career-best 14 in 2015.