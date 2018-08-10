Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (L) greets Ezekiel Elliott before playing the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 3-of-3 passing attempts for 39 yards and a touchdown in a preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers won the game 24-21 Thursday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Prescott only appeared during the first drive of the preseason bout, in which starters saw limited snaps.

Prescott began the game by firing a three-yard pass to Blake Jarwin. He later took a scramble for a 12-yard gain and a Cowboys first down. Prescott completed another pass to Rod Smith for three yards on the drive.

His final pass of the game came on a 2nd and 7 from the San Francisco 30 yard line. Prescott dropped back in the shotgun formation before looking to his left. He then glanced back to his right and led rookie Michael Gallup down the right flank. Gallup squeezed between a cornerback and a safety to snag the catch and ran into the end zone for the first score of the game.

"That's a good feeling," Gallup told reporters. "Quarterbacks need that as well. Especially for me being so young, being a rookie, I needed that boost of confidence as well. It was a good feeling, but we've got to have a lot more."

Gallup finished the game with just the one catch. Niners gunslinger Jimmy Garoppolo was 3-of-6 with 34 yards through the air. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not play.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously there's always things that we can improve on," Garoppolo said. "It's good seeing different looks from a different defense than our own, seeing how plays play out against them versus what we're used to seeing. So yeah, there's always stuff to learn."

Bo Scarbrough had a rushing touchdown for the Cowboys, while Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols scored on the ground for San Francisco. Lance Lenoir had a receiving score for Dallas, while Richie James secured a touchdown grab for the Niners. Robbie Gould made a 26-yard field goal for San Francisco in the third quarter.

The Cowboys face the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Niners battle the Houston Texas at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at NRG Stadium in Houston.