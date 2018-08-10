Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) beats Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager (54) into the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run during the first half of a preseason NFL game on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with receiver Janarion Grant after Jackson's 9-yard touchdown over the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL game on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on a 9-yard run during the first half of a preseason NFL game on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III had impressive outings in the Baltimore Ravens' 33-7 preseason win against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday in Baltimore.

The Ravens were rewarded with a 33-7 victory at M&T Bank Stadium, following a 17-16 win against the Chicago Bears in the preseason-opening Pro Football Hall of Fame game last week in Canton, Ohio.

Jackson -- the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- completed 7-of-18 passes for 119 yards. He also had five carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Griffin completed 5-of-7 throws for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also had two carries for -2 yards on the ground.

Jackson's biggest throw came with six minutes remaining the first quarter. The rookie faked a handoff before he stepped back in the pocket behind the 50-yard-line. He scanned the field before flicking his wrist and firing a pass between the hashmarks to the 20-yard-line. Ravens receiver Chris Moore was in between several Rams defenders, but managed to jump in the air and adjust in order to catch the back shoulder throw. The 36-yard completion resulted in a first down.

After the game Jackson told reporters that he was "ticked off" that he didn't throw a touchdown.

The Ravens backup quarterback capped off the five-play drive by scrambling for a nine-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens a 14-0 lead.

"I dropped back, everyone was covered on that play," Jackson said. "The line had ... they tried to get to me, I'm just going to say that. I made a guy miss and I tried to do what I do best ... tried to get in the end zone."

Griffin's scoring throw came in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard bomb to Breshad Perriman down the left sideline.

"Robert Griffin threw a dime," Perriman said after the game.

Baltimore battles the Indianapolis Colts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Rams face the Oakland Raiders at 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Los Angeles Coliseum.