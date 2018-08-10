The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tim Scott to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Scott has played in only one NFL game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2015.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was cut three times by the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in one game. He was re-signed to the team's practice squad in mid-December.

Scott has also been on the roster of the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

A four-year starter at North Carolina, Scott had 218 tackles and eight interceptions in 51 games for the Tar Heels.