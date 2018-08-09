Players for the Minnesota Vikings will wear decals on their helmets to honor the memory of late offensive line coach Tony Sparano.

The black stickers will feature his initials "TS" in white letters, multiple media outlets reported.

Sparano, who spent the past two seasons with the Vikings, died on July 22 due to arteriosclerotic heart disease, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. He was 56.

Coach Mike Zimmer announced later that week that Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko will be responsible for working with offensive linemen during the 2018 season.