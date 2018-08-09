Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs looks for running room against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of the NFC Divisional round playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on January 14, 2018. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were absent from practice on Wednesday due to disciplinary reasons, coach Mike Zimmer said.

"They did not make me happy," Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. The coach did not elaborate, only to say that it was "just undisciplined stuff."

Diggs, who was signed to a five-year contract extension last month, and Rhodes had exchanged words in practice on Tuesday after the former caught a 50-yard pass from Kirk Cousins and launched the ball into the stands. The heated exchange between the two carried over into Wednesday's walkthrough before Zimmer opted to take action.

"It's that time of camp to go play against somebody else," offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. "The defense knows our calls, we know their calls. It's getting a little chippy out there. It's time to take some chippiness out on somebody else."

The Vikings will have a chance to vent their frustrations on Saturday (9 p.m. ET) when they face the Denver Broncos in a preseason contest.