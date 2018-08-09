Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton likely will miss the entire 2018 season with a neck injury, according to a published report Thursday.

Agent Joe Linta told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck on Thursday. Easton's injury is not expected to be career-threatening.

Easton, 26, appeared in 12 games last season before being shut down in late December due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings' offensive line has been in a state of flux this offseason. Guard Joe Berger retired, center Pat Elflein resides on the physically unable to perform list and offensive tackle Mike Remmers is dealing with an ankle injury.

Easton was set to start at left guard this season, although he was filling in at center for Elflein as the latter awaited clearance following offseason ankle and shoulder surgeries. The 24-year-old Elflein sustained a fractured left ankle during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January.

Tom Compton has been filling in at left guard in place of Easton, who last practiced on Friday. Former practice squad member Cornelius Edison is filling in at center while Danny Isidora is at right guard.