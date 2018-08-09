Former New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys receiver Brice Butler (19) during a game in 2015. Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is once again scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN's Josina Anderson that a family matter forced him to miss his previously scheduled appointment with the Seahawks. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers-Cromartie is set to work out for the team in the next few days before visiting the Oakland Raiders.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie started five of the 15 games in which he played last season with the New York Giants and failed to record an interception for the second time in his career. He played the last four seasons with the Giants.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 interceptions in 10 seasons with the Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Giants since being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by Arizona.