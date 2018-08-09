New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. bobbles a pass during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Odell Beckham Jr. has been looking impressive in training camp, but his return to game action will have to wait at least another week.

Beckham is not expected to play in the New York Giants' preseason opener against the visiting Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, ESPN reported.

The fifth-year receiver has not played since suffering a fractured ankle in October that limited him to four games last season.

The 25-year-old Beckham, who is seeking a new contract that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, appeared in only one preseason game a year ago.

Beckham had 288 receptions and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons before he was limited to 25 catches and three scores last year.