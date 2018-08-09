Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (18) misses a catch in the corner of the end zone in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25, 2016. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman said he's tuning out any criticism that comes his way.

Perriman has heard plenty of negativity after his considerable struggles during the three seasons since being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old's troubles continued during the Hall of Fame Game last week, as he was questioned by reporters after a pass from Robert Griffin III went through his hands and led to an interception against the Chicago Bears.

"I don't care what they see," Perriman said, per the Baltimore Sun. "I don't know what they see because I'm not interested in what they see, for the most part. If they just see (the interception), then that's fine. It doesn't really matter who saw it.

"I made two more plays after that. I could have made a play and scored, and they still would have focused on the first one. But I can't focus on that because then I'm really not going to be focused on my overall game. So they can pick and choose what they want to see."

Perriman, who is now in the final season of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie deal, sat out his rookie campaign with a partially torn PCL in his right knee after being selected with the 26th overall pick in 2015.

He had just 10 receptions last season and 43 total for 576 yards and three touchdowns over his last two campaigns for the Ravens, who added fellow wideouts Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead this offseason.

"He just needs to make plays in the game," receivers coach Bobby Engram said. "I think Breshad has had an up-and-down career here, but the thing about it (is) he's staying strong, he's still competing, and he just needs to go out and make plays."

Perriman likely will have to battle Chris Moore and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley in order to keep his job with the Ravens.