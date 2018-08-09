The Oakland Raiders signed safety Quincy Mauger, the team announced Thursday.

Mauger spent last season on the injured reserve list of the Atlanta Falcons after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Mauger had seven interceptions in four seasons with the Bulldogs, including a career-best four in 2014. He had a career-high 58 tackles as a junior the following season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released long snapper Drew Scott, who was signed by the team in May.

