Faye Spanos, the wife of Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos, has died at the age of 92, the team announced Wednesday.

She died late Tuesday night of undisclosed causes.

Faye married Alex Spanos in 1948 and they raised four children. Alex Spanos, who built a billion-dollar fortune in real estate and construction, purchased a majority share in the then-San Diego Chargers in 1984.

Their son, Dean, is the Chargers' chairman of the board and controlling owner.

"Faye was the essence of grace, compassion, humility, and kindness," the Chargers said in a statement. "Her devotion to her family and her deep faith in God guided her throughout her life. Faye was a blessing to all who knew and loved her."

Faye and Alex Spanos also have 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.