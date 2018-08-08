Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (L) takes down Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (R) for a loss during their NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles on January 6, 2018. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said the team and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald are within a certain proximity in regard to their negotiations.

So how close is that?

"We're in the same zip code, area code, ballpark," Snead said on Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times.

When asked to clarify, Snead said: "I think we all know what that means. Zip code usually means you're close, but you still haven't agreed."

Donald, who is the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly is seeking a contract that would top the six-year, $114 million deal signed by Ndamukong Suh in 2015.

Donald's salary this year is $6.892 million as part of the fifth year on his rookie contract.

The 27-year-old Donald did not report to the team by Tuesday's deadline to receive credit for an accrued season, meaning he will not be an unrestricted free agent if he plays out this campaign without a new deal. Instead, Donald would be a restricted free agent.

"Nothing has changed since we started this process," Snead said, according to the Orange County Register. "The goal is still to come up with a win-win situation for the reigning defensive MVP and the Los Angeles Rams, and that's a long-term contract for Aaron Donald."

Donald totaled 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Donald has 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.