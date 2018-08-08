Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) has words with Seattle Seahawks defensive end O'Brien Schofield during a game in 2014. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

The Oakland Raiders would like left tackle Donald Penn, who is on the physically unable to perform list, to take what several media outlets described as a "small pay cut."

Penn, who skipped training camp last year while holding out before signing a $21-million contract extension in September, is recovering from Lisfranc surgery.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the news and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said it's unclear whether Penn would take a pay cut.

If Penn declines to take less money, the Raiders could release or trade him, but Rapoport said the team won't make a decision until the 35-year-old Pro Bowler is ready to play.

The Raiders have been impressed in training camp with Kolton Miller, their No. 1 draft pick out of UCLA, who has been playing left tackle in Penn's absence.

Penn is set to earn roughly $8.4 million in 2018, the first season of a two-year extension.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Wednesday that there is no timetable for Penn's return, but that he is getting closer and is expected to be ready for the regular season.