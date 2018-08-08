Green Bay Packers sign LB James Crawford

Lambeau Field is seen before the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Green Bay on September 28, 2017. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker James Crawford.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound undrafted rookie had 80 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, four sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 36 games at the University of Illinois.

Crawford will wear No. 54 in Green Bay.

The Packers made the move after placing linebackers Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve two days ago. Ryan went down with a torn ACL during practice and was expected to start alongside Blake Martinez this season at linebacker.

RELATED Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari has sprained left ankle

Johnson was sidelined at training camp with a hamstring injury. The Packers also signed running back Akeem Judd and released guard Ethan Cooper on the same day they placed Johnson and Ryan on injured reserve.

The Packers released their first depth chart on Monday, listing Clay Matthews, Martinez, Oren Burks and Nick Perry as the starting linebackers.

Green Bay begins the preseason with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lambeau Field. The Packers' first game is on Sept. 9 against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay.

RELATED Packers RB Mays leaves practice with injury