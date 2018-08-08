Photo courtesy of the New York Giants/Twitter

Safety Mike Basile played his college ball at Monmouth after growing up in Brick, N.J. and will now pursue a professional career in the Garden State.

The New York Giants announced his addition to the 90-man roster on Wednesday.

Basile was a first-team FCS All-American last year and left school as the all-time leader in tackles. He had 126 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss during his senior season.

Basile fills the roster spot that opened when cornerback Teddy Williams requested his release in order to deal with a "family health issue."

The Indianapolis had Basile in for a tryout after the draft, but he was not signed.