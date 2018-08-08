Carolina Panthers sign OL Tyler Larsen to $4.4M extension

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton stands behind his offensive line on September 10 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have signed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

Carolina announced the pact on Wednesday. Larsen is now under contract through the 2020 season. A league source told the Charlotte Observer that Larsen's pact is for $4.4 million, with $1.4 million guaranteed.

Larsen is listed as a backup center to Ryan Kalil on the Panthers' first unofficial depth chart for the 2018 season. The Panthers' offensive line has recently been hit with injuries as tackle Daryl Williams went down a season-ending MCL tear and dislocated kneecap last month in training camp and guard Amini Silatolu is preparing for surgery on a torn meniscus.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman has 15 career starts and has appeared in 23 games during his NFL tenure. Larsen, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing in 2014 by the Miami Dolphins.

RELATED Carolina Panthers G Amini Silatolu to undergo knee surgery

He spent a short time with the Washington Redskins before signing with Carolina in 2016. Larsen spent the first half of the 2016 season on the Panthers' practice squad. He made his career debut later that season against the Los Angeles Rams. He made his first career start in 2016 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Larsen played in a career-high 14 games last season in place of the injured Kalil. The Panthers ranked No. 4 in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 131.4.

The Panthers start the preseason against the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.

RELATED Carolina Panthers LB Thomas Davis says he will return in 2019