Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to see action in the team's preseason opener.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Tuesday it is "more likely" that his second-year quarterback will be on the field when the team faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, the Houston Chronicle reported.

It will mark the first game action for Watson since he suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play in practice on Nov. 2 that ended his promising 2017 rookie season.

O'Brien declined to specify any plans on how much action Watson will see, although it's likely the former No. 12 overall draft pick will not play more than one or two series.

Watson threw for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 103.0 passer rating in seven games before he was injured. He added 269 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Houston averaged 34 points in Watson's six starts, including 39 per game in his last five starts. He had thrown 16 touchdown passes in October alone, breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino's 1983 NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in a calendar month.

Watson was named NFL Offensive Player of the Month and AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, when he had 1,171 yards passing and 145 yards rushing on 21 attempts with a touchdown.