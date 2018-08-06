Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terrell Owens warms up on August 18, 2012 at Sports Authority Field in Denver. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Terrell Owens worked out for the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, one day after hosting an unconventional Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Owens worked out for Roughriders coach and general manager Chris Jones in South Pittsburg, Tenn.

"I know I'm truly blessed and I can still play the game," the 44-year-old Owens told the Chattanooga Times Free Press after the hour-plus workout. "What I did out there today is just a small little snippet of what I can do. I just appreciate Coach for the opportunity. I guess he wanted to assess and see where I am physically.

"It's key when you're trying out to put your best foot forward, and I'm very pleased with what they saw and what I did out there. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame and come back and play, why not me? I know I can do it; it's just a matter of someone giving me the opportunity."

Jones said he wanted to focus on the route running and stamina of Owens, who last attempted to make the roster of an NFL team in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I have tryouts whenever it's possible so that former college and pro athletes have the chance to prove themselves and see if they can improve our team," Jones told the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "But I've never been faced with anything like this. I mean, he's 44 years old but still runs a 4.4-second 40.

"An agent reached out to me to say that T.O. was interested in a tryout. I gave him the dates we would be available, and it just happened to work out that the timing was perfect for him since he was in Chattanooga for his ceremony. I told him it would be better to come here for the tryout because there wouldn't be the media frenzy that would be created if he crossed the border to work out in Canada."

Owens was elected into the Hall of Fame in his third time on the ballot. He was selected for enshrinement in the Class of 2018 along with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Randy Moss, safety Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard (contributor) and seniors committee nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

Although Owens gained much notoriety for on-field antics and clashes with teammates and coaches, he put up sparkling numbers during his NFL career.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Owens resides second in career receiving yards (15,934), third in receiving touchdowns (153) and eighth in receptions with 1,078. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens played at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga from 1992-95 and had 133 receptions for 2,320 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks second all-time in career receiving yards and third in touchdowns.