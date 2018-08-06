Sam Darnold celebrates being the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold found himself working primarily with the third-team offense in the New York Jets' scrimmage on Saturday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Darnold has a "very fair shot" at being the starting quarterback for the regular-season opener.

Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, completed 9 of 11 passes for 89 yards in the scrimmage.

Afterward, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Darnold is "getting better every day and we will go from there."

Josh McCown is listed as the team's No. 1 quarterback, with Teddy Bridgewater at No. 2.

Schefter was told by a source that Darnold is "further along than they thought" he would be at this stage.

Darnold signed his rookie contract on July 30 and participated in his first practice that day.

The Jets play a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, and Darnold's performance in that game might indicate whether he has a chance to move up two spots on the depth chart.