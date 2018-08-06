Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the first half on December 31, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers isn't interested in setting a definitive retirement age.

Rivers, who turns 37 in December, said he is focused on playing out the final two years left on his current contract. As for playing into his 40s, well, Rivers didn't sound as interested to commit as a few other quarterbacks in the league.

"I'm super excited about a handful more years," Rivers said to Albert Breer of SI.com. "I don't have a number in my head. I laugh when I hear Drew [Brees], [Tom] Brady's already 41, when I hear them say mid-40s. I go, 'Y'all can have that. I have no desire to get there.'

"One thing I am thankful about is I know what I'm gonna be doing when I'm done. I'm gonna be coaching high school football somewhere, maybe the very next season."

Brees, who is the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, trails Peyton Manning by 1,495 passing yards and 51 touchdown passes. Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

The 39-year-old Brees is entering his 18th NFL season after throwing for 4,334 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017.

Brady earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the third time in his career after throwing for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions last season.

Rivers threw for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season for the Chargers (9-7), who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

He has thrown for 50,348 yards with 342 touchdowns and 166 interceptions in 196 career contests since being selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Rivers was then traded to the then-San Diego Chargers approximately 10 minutes later in exchange for Eli Manning.