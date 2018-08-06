Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) is upended by Detroit Lions defenders Bill Bentley (on ground) and Ezekiel Ansah (94) during the second quarter on September 22, 2013 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is expected to attend Monday's practice after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced.

Ansah, who is playing under a $17.143 million franchise tag, is working his way back following offseason knee surgery.

The fifth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, Ansah recorded a team-high 12 sacks, 44 total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season despite missing two games with a back injury.

Ansah, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, had just two sacks in 2016 while being bothered by a high ankle sprain that limited him to 13 games before bouncing back last season.

The 29-year-old Ansah has registered 44 sacks in 73 games over his first five seasons, including 14.5 in 2015 when he earned Pro Bowl honors.

The Lions kick off preseason action Friday night on the road against the Oakland Raiders.