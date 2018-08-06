Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson challenges a call on the field during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 1, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson reiterated that Tyrod Taylor will be the team's starting quarterback to begin the season.

Per Peter King of NBC's Football Morning in America on Monday, Jackson said that Taylor will get the nod over rookie Baker Mayfield. The move will give the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft a bit more time to develop.

"I'm not changing my mind," Jackson said. "Tyrod's starting. That's no reflection on Mayfield. He respects what I'm doing for him long-term. He may not like me for it now, but he'll thank me later."

The Browns are attempting to change the narrative after going 1-31 in the last two seasons, including 0-16 in 2017.

RELATED Buffalo Bills acquire WR Corey Coleman from Cleveland Browns

Taylor, who is making a guaranteed $16 million this season, played in 15 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions last season.

The 28-year-old Taylor guided Buffalo to the postseason for the first time since 1999 before being sent to Cleveland. Now, he's aiming to have the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff last season.

RELATED Cleveland Browns DT Trevon Coley to sit out preseason opener

The 23-year-old threw for 14,607 career passing yards on 1,026 of 1,497 passing attempts for 131 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,083 yards and 21 touchdowns.