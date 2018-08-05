Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Michael Davis (43) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones in the second half on November 19, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver Zay Jones from the non-football injury list, the team announced Sunday.

Jones wore a red non-contact jersey while participating in Sunday's practice. He had been working out individually after being sidelined following shoulder and knee surgeries during the offseason.

The 23-year-old Jones, who could be in line to start opposite Kelvin Benjamin this season, had 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games after being selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones is part of a wide receivers corps that includes Benjamin, Jeremy Kerley and Andre Holmes, among others.

Jones made bigger headlines in March after a bizarre incident in which he was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Video of the incident showed him naked in a hallway in an apartment building, arguing with his brother, Cayleb Jones. Prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.