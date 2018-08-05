Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier posted a video of himself walking across the field without the use of a cane or any assistance.

Shazier, who is recovering from a serious spinal cord injury, was deliberate in his pace during the video that was posted to Twitter on Friday.

"Today was a great day," Shazier wrote. "The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans! If you were able to make it to the stadium, here is a little bit of what happened! I promise you the Lord is not done working yet! Keep Shalieving #shalieve."

Shazier has come a long way since being stretchered off the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and began to regain feeling in his legs in early January.

The 25-year-old Shazier has made a number of public appearances during his rehabilitation, ranging from a visit to a Pittsburgh Penguins game to an emotional moment during the 2018 NFL Draft. He walked across the stage holding the hand of fiancee Michelle Rodriguez to announce the Steelers' first-round pick of Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.

Today was a great day. The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans‼️ If you were able to make it to the stadium, here if a little bit of what happened‼️ I promise you the lord is not done working yet‼️ 🤫🙏🏽💯 Keep Shalieving 5️⃣0️⃣ #shalieve🙏 pic.twitter.com/LHiRXHa5gN — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) August 4, 2018

A first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) of Pittsburgh in 2015, Shazier earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his last two seasons.

Shazier has recorded 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven interceptions, 25 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles in 46 career games with the Steelers.