Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo re-injured his ailing hamstring a few days after being activated from the non-football injury list.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Sunday that Castonzo "will miss a little bit of time," via the Indianapolis Star.

Recent signee J'Marcus Webb likely will see additional snaps with the first-team offense in the preseason in the absence of the 29-year-old Castonzo, who was activated from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Castonzo is tentatively expected to be ready for the Colts' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9.

A healthy Castonzo also is expected to aid in the development of first-round pick Quenton Nelson and second-round selection Braden Smith.