Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman leaves the field after the Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game on January 3, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. File photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will sit out this week as he nurses an injured hamstring, the team announced Sunday.

Sherman, who experienced tightness in his hamstring during Friday's practice, will miss the 49ers' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection will "progress back" next week, according to the team.

Also on Sunday, the 49ers announced they signed guard Chris Gonzalez to a one-year deal and waived safety Corey Griffin.

Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the 49ers just two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The 30-year-old Sherman helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl title following the 2013 season and led the club back to the championship game the following year.

Sherman was a fifth-round pick (No. 154 overall) out of Stanford in 2011. He has 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed in his career.

Gonzalez, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, originally was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 30. He was released on July 28.

The 23-year-old appeared in 44 games over five years at San Jose State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors after starting all 13 games in 2017.