Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Trevon Coley will miss the preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday with a sprained ankle.

Coley was injured in practice last Thursday.

Although he might be healthy enough to suit up, the team will be cautious during the preseason with the 24-year-old who burst on the scene last season and started 15 games, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

"He's going to be down for a little while," Browns head coach Hue Jackson told the newspaper. "That's one of those ankle sprains that they talk about. It's unfortunate, those things happen, but we'll get him back too, here, pretty soon, but he's going to be out for a little bit."

RELATED Browns GM Dorsey believes Gordon will return

Jackson later admitted that Coley suffered a high ankle sprain and that it's going to take him a "little time, but we'll get him back."

Jackson said second-year defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi will likely get most of the reps with the first team while Coley is out.

RELATED Cleveland Browns OT Greg Robinson back at practice after being carted off