Arizona Cardinals safety Deone Bucannon attempts to tackle Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin during a game in 2014. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon avoided a serious injury after hurting his knee during Thursday's practice.

Bucannon suffered a hyperextended knee, but coach Steve Wilks on Saturday said that an MRI exam revealed no structural damage, per the team's official website. Bucannon is listed as day-to-day.

In his fifth season with the Cardinals, Bucannon was injured Thursday while trying to avoid contact with wide receiver Brice Butler. Bucannon attempted to leap over Butler, but his knee slammed into Butler's helmet.

A first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall) of the Cardinals in 2014, Bucannon spent most of his first two seasons at safety before he was shifted to linebacker for the last two seasons.

Bucannon has missed seven games over the last two seasons because of ankle injuries. He appeared in 12 games in 2017, registering 82 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack.