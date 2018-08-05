Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon (12) drives for extra yardage against Atlanta Falcons safety Dwight Lowery (20) during the first half of their NFL game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on November 23, 2014.Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Although Josh Gordon has yet to join the Cleveland Browns in training camp, GM John Dorsey reiterated the troubled receiver will return.

In a radio interview Friday with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Dorsey said: "I told you all he would be here, and he will be here."

Dorsey did not give a timetable for Gordon's return.

Gordon is currently on the reserve/did not report list.

That means he'll have to apply to the team to be removed from that distinction. It also means Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to approve Gordon's return to the Browns.

Gordon has missed the majority of the last three seasons because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. Ahead of training camp, he tweeted about not attending the start of training camp.

"I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp," Gordon wrote on Twitter before training camp started. "Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Brown's organization.

According to the Cleveland-Plain Dealer, Gordon has been working out in Gainesville, Fla., with Tim Shankle of Homegrown Worldwide. He spent 90 days last summer and fall in an inpatient rehab facility in Gainesville

Gordon also used Instagram to post videos of him working out the last two days and one clip showed him training at the University of Florida.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Gordon had an NFL-best 1,646 receiving yards to go along with 87 catches and nine touchdowns in 14 games during the 2013 season. Multiple suspensions for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy followed for Gordon, who has played in just 10 games in the last four years.

Gordon had 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season.