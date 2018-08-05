New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown during a game against the December 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is confident that he will reach agreement with the team on a long-term contract extension.

"It'll all work itself out," Beckham said Saturday during a media briefing, per NorthJersey.com. "Life always does."

Beckham is making his way back from a fractured ankle that limited him to only four games in the 2017 season. He is scheduled to make $8.459 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

Giants co-owner John Mara has already said the team wants to reach an agreement with the mercurial wide receiver, who was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three seasons.

RELATED Seahawks to work out 4 defenders

By all accounts, Beckham has been impressive since the start of training camp. New York reportedly wanted to be assured that Beckham was back to his pre-injury form before moving ahead with contract talks.

"I think he's ready to go, I think he's ready to have a great season and we're ready for him to have a great season," Mara said.

Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, was at practice Thursday and huddled with Giants vice president of football operations/assistant general manager Kevin Abrams.

RELATED Oakland Raiders release K Giorgio Tavecchio

The 25-year-old Beckham is expected to seek a contract that will make him the highest-paid wideout in the game.

"Who doesn't want to get more money? Everybody does," Beckham said Saturday. "You've got to be realistic ... let them figure it out. Whenever it happens, it'll happen."

Beckham had 288 receptions and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons before he was limited to 25 catches and three scores last year.

"It's honestly just great to be back out there," Beckham said. "You know, as I've been running routes, running around, I remember nights falling asleep downstairs (at home), having to get up to my room and literally having to crawl up three flights of stairs to get to my room. So to be able to walk again, and to be able to the little things, you're very appreciative of being back out there."