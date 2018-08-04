The Tennessee Titans moved quickly to fill their void at safety, signing free agent Kenny Vaccaro, the team announced on Saturday morning.

Vaccaro worked out for the Titans on Friday, one day after the team learned that starting safety Johnathan Cyprien sustained a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season.

A first-round pick of New Orleans (No. 15 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft, Vaccaro started 67 of 68 games in which he play for the Saints in his first five seasons.

The 27-year-old Vaccaro recorded 60 tackles, a career-best three interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 12 games last season with New Orleans before landing on injured reserve. In March, Vaccaro told the Times-Picayune that he was fully healthy following core muscle surgery.

RELATED Tennessee Titans S Johnathan Cyprien out for season with torn ACL

Vaccaro started all 16 games in 2015, registering career highs with 104 tackles and 3.0 sacks. He has eight interceptions and 7.5 sacks for his career.

Tennessee also signed defensive back Jason Thompson, a converted college quarterback who played in the secondary in his final two seasons at Utah.

Cyprien recorded 57 tackles and one sack in 10 games last season with the Titans. He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury after signing a four-year, $25 million contract.

The 28-year-old Cyprien has collected 511 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 70 career contests since being selected by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.