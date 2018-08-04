Former New York Giants defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie tries to pick off a pass in front of Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate during a game in December 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Seattle Seahawks will bring in a number of veteran defensive players for workouts on Sunday, multiple media outlets reported.

Defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, defensive end Damontre Moore and linebackers Lamarr Houston and Erik Walden are scheduled to audition for the team, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.

Seattle had a major roster overhaul in the offseason, trading away defensive end Michael Bennett and releasing cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane.

In addition, they could be without both starting safeties from a year ago. Earl Thomas continues to be a training camp holdout as he seeks a new contract and Kam Chancellor is walking away from the game due to a neck injury.

The well-traveled Rodgers-Cromartie started five of 15 games with the New York Giants last season but was released in March. Moore appeared in three games with the Dallas Cowboys last season but previously played with the Seahawks.

Houston split 10 games with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans in 2017 while Walden started two of 16 games with the Tennessee Titans last season.