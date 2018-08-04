Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to play one quarter in the team's preseason opener.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that Luck needs the work after missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. Indianapolis opens the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

"The plan is to play him a little bit more than he normally would if he'd had a normal year last year," said Reich, per Sports Illustrated. "He needs to get his snaps and maybe a little bit more. But I'm not gonna be dramatic with it."

Luck has said he does not feel any pain in the surgically repaired shoulder and has only dealt with the normal soreness and fatigue.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told The Indianapolis Star that he expects his franchise quarterback to be better than ever after sitting out a year.

"Trust me when I say this," Irsay said, "it's made him a better football player, and a better man, a guy in the end who is going to give us even a better chance for greatness.

"I really felt confident that this guy was going to be back on the field (last year)," Irsay added. "I, like many of our fans, didn't expect him to miss the season he missed. That was a surprise. A surprise to him, too."

RELATED San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman leaves practice with injury

Recurring soreness in Luck's shoulder prompted the Colts to finally shut him down two weeks after he returned to practice in early October. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2.

Luck started all 16 games in each of his first three seasons, guiding Indianapolis to identical 11-5 records. After he was limited to seven starts in 2015, Luck made 15 starts in 2016, throwing for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

For his career, Luck has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes (59.2 percent) for 19,078 yards with 132 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. He has 286 rushing attempts for 1,442 yards and 14 more TDs.

RELATED Jaguars sign DT Siliga

Last season, the Colts finished 4-12 with Jacoby Brissett starting 15 games at quarterback. Brissett completed 58.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.