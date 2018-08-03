Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee suffered a strained hamstring during Friday's practice, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien didn't offer a definitive timetable for Coutee's absence, other than to all but rule him out of the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 9.

"He's dealing with, I wouldn't say a serious injury, but he's got to take some time to get back from it," O'Brien said. "He'll be back eventually. Probably won't be back for Kansas City, but hopefully after that."

A fourth-round pick from Texas Tech, Coutee has been impressive during training camp and was vying for the starting flanker position with Braxton Miller.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Coutee had a superb junior season at Texas Tech in 2017, amassing 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

Coutee appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, making 55 catches for 890 yards and seven touchdowns.