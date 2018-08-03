New York Giants rookie cornerback Sam Beal will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to repair his dislocated shoulder, the NFL Network reported.

Beal, who was taken by the Giants in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft, was injured during practice on July 24 when he got tangled up with a teammate.

New York surrendered a third-round pick in 2019 to select Beal, who was the highest-drafted player in the supplemental draft since wide receiver Josh Gordon was taken in the second round in 2012.

Beal was projected as an early pick in the 2019 draft before being declared academically ineligible at Western Michigan and leaving school.

With Beal reportedly out for the season, the Giants are expected to lean heavily on cornerbacks Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins.

In a reflection of Beal's talent, representatives from all 32 teams attended his personal Pro Day workout on June 28. The 6-foot, 178-pounder showed off NFL-caliber athleticism, registering a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 37 inches along with a broad jump of 10-6. He clocked a 4.09 in the short shuttle and 7.11 in the 3-cone drill.

Beal started 23 of 25 games for the Broncos the last two seasons for a Western Michigan program that has quietly churned out seven NFL draft picks the last three years.