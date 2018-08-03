Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays exited practice on Friday because of an apparent hamstring injury, multiple media outlets reported.

Mays came up limping at the end of a short touchdown run, grabbing at his right hamstring. He left the field with a team trainer.

The Packers already are without running back Aaron Jones, who has missed practice all week since he suffered a hamstring injury last Saturday.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah State in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mays saw sparse action during his rookie season with Green Bay. He appeared in eight games, rushing for one yard on four carries and catching three passes for zero yards.

RELATED Orlando gets Pro Bowl for third straight year

The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Mays is part of a crowded backfield that includes Jones, Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery, Joel Bouagnon and fullbacks Aaron Ripkowski and Joe Kerridge.