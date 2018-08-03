Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up by teammates Lane Taylor (65) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during the between the Packers and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans October 26, 2014. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga passed his physical Friday and was cleared to return to practice.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Bulaga will be activated from the physically unable to perform list and will practice on a limited basis, multiple media outlets reported.

Green Bay placed Bulaga on the PUP list on July 26, seven though McCarthy said the 29-year-old looked "great" and had no doubt he would return to the field soon.

Bulaga tore his ACL on Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions and didn't take part in the team's offseason program. He sustained the same injury to his left knee early in the 2013 training camp and missed that entire season.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Bulaga has spent his entire career with the Packers since the team selected him in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bulaga has started 81 of 85 games during his tenure with Green Bay, including all 16 in 2016.