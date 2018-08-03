The Indianapolis Colts restored guard Jeremy Vujnovich to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday.

Vujnovich, who signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis in April, is eligible to begin practicing with the team. He was the Colts' lone remaining player on the PUP list.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Vujnovich played every offensive snap at left guard for Indianapolis in 2017 -- joining left tackle Anthony Castonzo as the lone members with that distinction.

The Colts had signed guard Jack Mewhort during free agency, but he announced his retirement Wednesday at the age of 26.

Vujnovich, 27, initially signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2016. He has played in 18 career games with the Green Bay Packers and Colts.