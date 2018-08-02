The Seattle Seahawks signed linebacker Josh Forrest and cornerback Jeremy Boykins, the team announced Thursday.

Forrest appeared in two games with the Seahawks last season before he was placed on injured reserve in December. Seattle signed Forrest to its practice squad in November.

A sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft, Forrest started four of 10 games as a rookie and had six tackles and one fumble recovery.

Boykins was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida in 2017 and spent time on the Titans' practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the Seahawks waived safety Alex Carter and tight end Je'Ron Hamm. Carter, a third-round draft pick in 2015, has had two stints on Seattle's practice squad. Hamm was signed a week before this year's training camp.