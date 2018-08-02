The Seattle Seahawks signed J.R. Sweezy on Wednesday, bringing the veteran guard back to the team that drafted him in 2012.

Seattle made room on the roster by releasing guard Avery Young with an injured designation.

Sweezy, who is 6 feet 5, 298 pounds, spent four seasons with the Seahawks after he was selected in the seventh round out of North Carolina State. He played 59 games with Seattle (49 starts) before signing a free-agent contract with Tampa Bay.

Sweezy missed the 2016 season with a back injury before playing 14 games -- all starts -- in 2017. He was released in June.