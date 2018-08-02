The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tight end Bucky Hodges and offensive tackle Kyle Meadows, the team announced Thursday.

Both players signed one-year contracts.

In corresponding moves, the Steelers released linebacker Darnell Leslie and tight end Ryan Malleck. Malleck was waived with an injury designation.

Hodges was a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he was placed on injured reserve and released just before the start of the season.

Meadows was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky this year.