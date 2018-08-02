Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (L) is wrapped up by Arizona Cardinals defender Tyrann Mathieu after a reception in the second quarter on December 10 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are signing veteran wide receiver Eric Decker.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the AFC East champions are signing Decker to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Decker, 31, had 563 yards and a touchdown on 54 receptions in 16 games in 2017. The eight-year veteran had 12 touchdowns and 1,027 yards on 80 receptions in 2015 with the jets. Decker had a career-high 13 scores in 2012. He also caught 85 passes for 1,064 yards that season for the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots signed rookie free agent running back Henry Poggi and released wide receiver Jordan Matthews on Wednesday. Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound pass catcher played his first four seasons with the Broncos before joining the Jets in 2014. Decker signed with the Titans last offseason as a free agent.