The NFL Network is expected to sever ties with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Faulk was among three analysts suspended by the NFL Network in December 2017 in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and assault brought up by a former employee of the station.

Ike Taylor, also named in the lawsuit filed by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, already has left the station and Heath Evans is not expected to return, according to the newspaper.

Representatives of Faulk and Evans are finalizing language for their departures from the network, the Post reported.

Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist with the company from 2006 until she was fired in October 2016, alleged age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment and hostile work environment, and wrongful termination, among other complaints.

In her lawsuit, Cantor claimed that Faulk fondled her breasts, groped her behind and asked Cantor "deeply personal and invasive questions" about her sex life.

Faulk, a seven-time Pro Bowler, won a Super Bowl championship with the then-St. Louis Rams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2011.

Taylor played 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning two Super Bowl titles before retiring in 2015.

Evans played with four different teams in 10 seasons, winning a championship with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 before retiring the following year.