Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) for a loss during their NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 6, 2018 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said the team and Aaron Donald's representatives are having a tough time coming to terms on a new contract for the star defensive tackle.

Donald, who is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly is seeking to surpass the six-year, $114 million deal that Ndamukong Suh signed in 2015. The 27-year-old is slated to make $6.892 million in 2018 on the fifth year of his rookie contract.

"I don't think they're unrealistic," Demoff said of Donald's representatives on Mighty 1090 AM in San Diego. "I think they see their client at a certain point that they value at, we see it at a different point. To me, that doesn't mean one side is right or wrong. I think that's the worst thing you can say in negotiations.

"We don't agree, but that doesn't make us right and them wrong. It doesn't make them right and us wrong. We just don't agree. And hopefully we can find that magic bullet to go get there and agree."

Donald amassed 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Donald has totaled 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.