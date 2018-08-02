The Los Angeles Chargers placed Jason Verrett on injured reserve less than one week after the cornerback tore his Achilles, the team announced Thursday.

The Chargers also placed tight end Austin Roberts on injured reserve due to the torn ACL he sustained on Saturday. The team signed cornerback Channing Stribling and wide receiver Marcus Peterson to fill the available roster spots.

Verrett is no stranger to devastating injuries, as he was limited to only one game in 2016 and four contests in 2017 because of two knee surgeries.

A first-round draft pick (No. 25 overall) of the Chargers in 2014, Verrett was an emerging star in his second NFL season, earning Pro Bowl honors while starting 14 games and intercepting three passes -- including one that he returned for a touchdown.

However, the former TCU standout has been unable to stay on the field in his other three seasons, appearing in 11 games total.

A shoulder injury landed Verrett on injured reserve during his rookie season and a partially torn ACL in his left knee brought an end to his 2016 season after four games.

Verrett underwent surgery to repair the knee, but he experienced soreness in the 2017 season opener and went back on injured reserve two weeks later. That led to another surgery on the knee.

Roberts, who was an undrafted rookie out of UCLA, was signed in late May after fellow tight end Hunter Henry sustained a torn ACL.

Stribling has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted out of Michigan last year. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Stribling recorded 68 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and six interceptions in 47 games with the Wolverines.

Peterson, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, has played in the Indoor Football League and European Football League since leaving Seton Hall.